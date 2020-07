102 Ashburne Glen Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven Property Amenities parking garage

FIVE BEDROOM EXECUTIVE LEASE ESTATE CUSTOM HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS ASHBURNE GLEN COMMUNITY ON OVERSIZED CORNER LOT, GATED WROUGHT IRON ENTRY TO LARGE THREE CAR GARAGE AND MANICUARED PRIVATE LAWN GIVES YOU ELEGANT LEISURE PRIVACY IN A COUNTRY SETTING. THREE AND HALF BATHS, FORMALS, GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORING, ENERGY EFFICIENT GAS HEATED, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,EAT IN BAR, ISLAND, DOUBLE OVEN, VAULTED CEILINGS, HUGE FAMILY ROOM, OPEN CONCEPT, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING, MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE MASTER BATH DOWNSTAIRS. ALL BEDROOMS OF GOOD SIZE, TWO STAIRCASES, ONE LEADS TO UTILITY, EXCELLENT RED OAK SCHOOLS AND CONVENIENT TO 35 AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS THIS CAN BE YOUR HIDEAWAY. LOVED AND CARED FOR DESCRIBE IT ALL.