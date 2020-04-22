All apartments in Olmos Park
Find more places like 459 E OLMOS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olmos Park, TX
/
459 E OLMOS DR
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:35 PM

459 E OLMOS DR

459 E Olmos Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olmos Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

459 E Olmos Dr, Olmos Park, TX 78212

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Olmos Park Treasure! This duplex is full of charm and in an excellent location that is walking distance to restaurants, retail, and more. AHISD schools. 1 pet 25lbs, 1 car as parking is limited.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 E OLMOS DR have any available units?
459 E OLMOS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olmos Park, TX.
Is 459 E OLMOS DR currently offering any rent specials?
459 E OLMOS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 E OLMOS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 459 E OLMOS DR is pet friendly.
Does 459 E OLMOS DR offer parking?
Yes, 459 E OLMOS DR offers parking.
Does 459 E OLMOS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 E OLMOS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 E OLMOS DR have a pool?
No, 459 E OLMOS DR does not have a pool.
Does 459 E OLMOS DR have accessible units?
No, 459 E OLMOS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 459 E OLMOS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 E OLMOS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 E OLMOS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 E OLMOS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Olmos Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Alamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University