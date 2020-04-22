Rent Calculator
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:35 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
459 E OLMOS DR
459 E Olmos Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
459 E Olmos Dr, Olmos Park, TX 78212
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Olmos Park Treasure! This duplex is full of charm and in an excellent location that is walking distance to restaurants, retail, and more. AHISD schools. 1 pet 25lbs, 1 car as parking is limited.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit:
1
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 459 E OLMOS DR have any available units?
459 E OLMOS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Olmos Park, TX
.
Is 459 E OLMOS DR currently offering any rent specials?
459 E OLMOS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 E OLMOS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 459 E OLMOS DR is pet friendly.
Does 459 E OLMOS DR offer parking?
Yes, 459 E OLMOS DR offers parking.
Does 459 E OLMOS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 E OLMOS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 E OLMOS DR have a pool?
No, 459 E OLMOS DR does not have a pool.
Does 459 E OLMOS DR have accessible units?
No, 459 E OLMOS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 459 E OLMOS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 E OLMOS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 E OLMOS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 E OLMOS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
