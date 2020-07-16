All apartments in Nueces County
Find more places like 5375 County Road 73A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nueces County, TX
/
5375 County Road 73A
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:08 PM

5375 County Road 73A

5375 County Road 73A · (361) 216-4047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5375 County Road 73A, Nueces County, TX 78380

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Excuse our dust as we are still under construction but we couldn't wait to present a brand new & exclusive to Calallan, Tony Lam Project. Be the first to pre-lease one of these gorgeous 3 bed/ 2 bath homes at Olive Branch Luxury Town Homes. Not a detail was left unchecked from the custom wood entry doors to the fabulous chef kitchens. Tray ceilings, custom built-ins, recessed lighting and ceiling fans in every room are just a few of the thoughtful upgrades found in each one of these luxury homes. All units will come with a private fenced porch and access to fully landscaped common area for walking your favorite four legged friend. You don't need to worry about extra monthly costs as water and trash are included in the rent and every unit is constructed with spray foam insulation; not only on the exterior walls, but in the interior as well to maximize energy efficiency. The first 4 units will be available 7-1-20. Twelve additional units will follow. Schedule your private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5375 County Road 73A have any available units?
5375 County Road 73A has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5375 County Road 73A have?
Some of 5375 County Road 73A's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5375 County Road 73A currently offering any rent specials?
5375 County Road 73A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5375 County Road 73A pet-friendly?
No, 5375 County Road 73A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nueces County.
Does 5375 County Road 73A offer parking?
No, 5375 County Road 73A does not offer parking.
Does 5375 County Road 73A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5375 County Road 73A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5375 County Road 73A have a pool?
No, 5375 County Road 73A does not have a pool.
Does 5375 County Road 73A have accessible units?
No, 5375 County Road 73A does not have accessible units.
Does 5375 County Road 73A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5375 County Road 73A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5375 County Road 73A have units with air conditioning?
No, 5375 County Road 73A does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5375 County Road 73A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Glen Willows
5802 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Armon Bay
6925 S Padre Island Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
Cimarron Court
3701 Cimarron Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
The Park
4040 Schanen Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Bay Vista Pointe
802 S Carancahua St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
Sandcastle
6701 Everhart Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413
Retreat at Watermark
5721 Timbergate Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Breakers Coastal
4901 Saratoga Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Corpus Christi, TXKingsville, TX
Portland, TXBeeville, TX
Ingleside, TXAransas Pass, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastal Bend CollegeDel Mar College
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity