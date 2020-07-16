5375 County Road 73A

Amenities

Excuse our dust as we are still under construction but we couldn't wait to present a brand new & exclusive to Calallan, Tony Lam Project. Be the first to pre-lease one of these gorgeous 3 bed/ 2 bath homes at Olive Branch Luxury Town Homes. Not a detail was left unchecked from the custom wood entry doors to the fabulous chef kitchens. Tray ceilings, custom built-ins, recessed lighting and ceiling fans in every room are just a few of the thoughtful upgrades found in each one of these luxury homes. All units will come with a private fenced porch and access to fully landscaped common area for walking your favorite four legged friend. You don't need to worry about extra monthly costs as water and trash are included in the rent and every unit is constructed with spray foam insulation; not only on the exterior walls, but in the interior as well to maximize energy efficiency. The first 4 units will be available 7-1-20. Twelve additional units will follow. Schedule your private tour today!