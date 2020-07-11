139 Apartments for rent in North Richland Hills, TX with washer-dryer

July 2020 North Richland Hills Rent Report Welcome to the July 2020 North Richland Hills Rent Report. North Richland Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Richland Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

North Richland Hills rents declined over the past month North Richland Hills rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in North Richland Hills stand at $1,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,364 for a two-bedroom. North Richland Hills' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

Rents rising across the Dallas Metro While rent prices have decreased in North Richland Hills over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.

Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.

Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

North Richland Hills rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide As rents have fallen moderately in North Richland Hills, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. North Richland Hills is also more affordable than most large cities across the country. Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.

North Richland Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $1,364 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

While rents in North Richland Hills fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).

Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Richland Hills than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in North Richland Hills.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Dallas $910 $1,130 -0.2% 0.2% Fort Worth $930 $1,160 0 -0.6% Arlington $1,020 $1,270 0.4% 1.4% Plano $1,170 $1,450 -0.4% 0 Garland $1,010 $1,260 0.2% 0.9% Irving $990 $1,230 -0.6% 0.5% Grand Prairie $1,030 $1,290 0 1.4% Mesquite $1,110 $1,380 0.6% 1% McKinney $1,170 $1,450 0 0.6% Carrollton $1,110 $1,380 -0.3% -0.3% Frisco $1,280 $1,590 -0.4% 0.7% Denton $880 $1,090 0 0.6% Richardson $1,060 $1,310 -0.6% -1.1% Lewisville $1,040 $1,300 0.2% 1.9% Allen $1,260 $1,560 0 -0.5% Flower Mound $1,830 $2,280 -0.2% -0.4% North Richland Hills $1,100 $1,360 -0.1% -0.7% Mansfield $1,240 $1,540 0 2.4% Euless $1,020 $1,260 0 1.2% DeSoto $990 $1,240 0.4% 0.8% Bedford $1,070 $1,320 -0.1% 2.6% Grapevine $1,080 $1,340 -0.3% -1% Cedar Hill $1,250 $1,560 -0.1% 2.5% Haltom City $790 $980 0.1% 0.3% Wylie $1,100 $1,360 0.1% 3.4% Keller $1,380 $1,710 -0.2% 0.2% Coppell $1,280 $1,600 0.4% -0.3% Duncanville $1,000 $1,250 0.1% 1.5% Rockwall $1,470 $1,820 -0.1% -1.4% Hurst $990 $1,220 0.5% 1.9% Burleson $1,130 $1,410 0 0.3% The Colony $1,220 $1,510 0.4% 2% Waxahachie $950 $1,180 0.2% 2% Little Elm $1,240 $1,550 1.2% 3.8% Weatherford $910 $1,130 -0.1% -0.1% Sachse $1,080 $1,350 1% -0.8% Midlothian $1,060 $1,320 -0.2% 1.3% Addison $980 $1,210 -0.5% -4.5% Prosper $1,390 $1,730 1.8% -0.7% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

