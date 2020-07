Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice and affordable three bedroom in Nolanville! This charmer features a spacious livingroom with laminate flooring. The kitchen is equipped with appliances. The bedrooms are well sized. Don't miss out, give us a call to schedule your showing today!

Property is electric and gas

*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 8/1/20*