New Berlin, TX
555 Fritz Zwicke Rd.
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

555 Fritz Zwicke Rd.

555 Fritz Zwicke Road · No Longer Available
Location

555 Fritz Zwicke Road, New Berlin, TX 78155

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Country Living in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home! - This one will not last long! This updated mobile home is sure to please with carpet in living and bedrooms, re-modeled master bathroom and open kitchen/dining.
The rear of the property is fenced and includes a ramp that leads to the back deck. The front has a porch - perfect for entertaining. Give us a call today!

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5320963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. have any available units?
555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Berlin, TX.
What amenities does 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. have?
Some of 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. offer parking?
No, 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. have a pool?
No, 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. have accessible units?
No, 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Fritz Zwicke Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

