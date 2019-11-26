555 Fritz Zwicke Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet range

Spacious Country Living in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home! - This one will not last long! This updated mobile home is sure to please with carpet in living and bedrooms, re-modeled master bathroom and open kitchen/dining.

The rear of the property is fenced and includes a ramp that leads to the back deck. The front has a porch - perfect for entertaining. Give us a call today!



