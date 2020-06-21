Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen offers a wall oven, dishwasher, and induction range, as well as, a dining area and a separate living area off the kitchen. There is an inside laundry room that has washer and dryer connections. There is a fenced-in backyard with a workshop and covered patio, as well as, a driveway and two car garage for parking!



Pets accepted on a case by case basis.



Managed by Rental Services REALTOR



(RLNE5849005)