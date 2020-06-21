All apartments in Nederland
3116 Callaway

3116 Callaway Dr · (409) 718-7541
Location

3116 Callaway Dr, Nederland, TX 77627

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3116 Callaway · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3116 Callaway - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Nederland near Helena Avenue. This home has tile, carpet, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H. The kitchen offers a wall oven, dishwasher, and induction range, as well as, a dining area and a separate living area off the kitchen. There is an inside laundry room that has washer and dryer connections. There is a fenced-in backyard with a workshop and covered patio, as well as, a driveway and two car garage for parking!

Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

Managed by Rental Services REALTOR

(RLNE5849005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Callaway have any available units?
3116 Callaway has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3116 Callaway have?
Some of 3116 Callaway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Callaway currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Callaway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Callaway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 Callaway is pet friendly.
Does 3116 Callaway offer parking?
Yes, 3116 Callaway does offer parking.
Does 3116 Callaway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Callaway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Callaway have a pool?
No, 3116 Callaway does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Callaway have accessible units?
No, 3116 Callaway does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Callaway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 Callaway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 Callaway have units with air conditioning?
No, 3116 Callaway does not have units with air conditioning.
