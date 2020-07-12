All apartments in Nederland
Find more places like The Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nederland, TX
/
The Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:14 AM

The Avenue

2900 Nederland Ave · (409) 245-5837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nederland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2900 Nederland Ave, Nederland, TX 77627

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 226 · Avail. Aug 8

$934

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 15

$934

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 7

$934

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 522 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 427 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

Unit 418 · Avail. now

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 963 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Avenue.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
internet access
playground
volleyball court
Looking for Apartments near Beaumont? Then welcome home to The Avenue, the best-kept community in Nederland, Texas! We are conveniently located in Golden Triangle, so everything, even local employers, is literally at your fingertips! Being close to employers like the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Lamar University, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Exxon Mobil, Dupont and the US Coast Guard is super convenient! Also, you will find yourself close to great shopping, fine dining and public parks like Pleasure Island, Sabine Pass, Sea Rim Park and Port Neches Park. With easy access to freeways, you can enjoy other areas of Jefferson County too in just minutes.\n\nThe Avenue is pleased to offer four creatively designed floor plans. Our homes range from 637 square feet to 1,101 square feet. Each apartment incorporates an array of superbly appointed amenities, including but not limited to: walk-in closets, 9 foot ceilings, washers and dryers, pantry and microwave. These beautiful apartments in Nederland offer generous design value with surroundings that make life richer.\n\nElegant apartment home living extends beyond your front door. Youll enjoy some of the best community amenities The Avenue has to offer. You can take a walk along our beautiful landscaped grounds with your furry friends, enjoy a day with family in our picnic area with gas barbecue grills or challenge someone to a friendly game of volleyball. Come visit us and make The Avenue your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $350-$450
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 25lbs
Parking Details: 1 reserved carport spot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Avenue have any available units?
The Avenue has 15 units available starting at $934 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Avenue have?
Some of The Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
The Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, The Avenue is pet friendly.
Does The Avenue offer parking?
Yes, The Avenue offers parking.
Does The Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Avenue have a pool?
Yes, The Avenue has a pool.
Does The Avenue have accessible units?
No, The Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does The Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does The Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage House Apartments
1803 Nederland Ave
Nederland, TX 77627

Similar Pages

Nederland 1 BedroomsNederland 2 Bedrooms
Nederland Apartments with BalconyNederland Apartments with Parking
Nederland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beaumont, TXLake Charles, LAPort Arthur, TXOrange, TX
Groves, TXPrien, LAWestlake, LACentral Gardens, TX
Bridge City, TXPort Neches, TXCarlyss, LASulphur, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

McNeese State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity