Murphy, TX
812 Hunters
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:42 AM

812 Hunters

812 Hunters Gln · No Longer Available
Location

812 Hunters Gln, Murphy, TX 75094
Maxwell Creek North

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Two-Story house in Exemplary Wylie ISD. Tibbals Elementary is just a few minutes’ walk. Just a mile away from shopping, groceries and restaurants. 10-15 minutes to two major freeways. Large community pool with slides. Miles of walking trails, city park. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2- living rooms, formal dining, nook, study and game room or loft. Master bed downstairs. Laundry. 2- car garage, large backyard, high ceilings, zoned AC Heat. Minimum 1-year lease. Tenant pays for yard maintenance, pest control, water, electric, gas, trash. A refrigerator is included. Cats and Small dogs are welcome. Pet deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

