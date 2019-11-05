812 Hunters

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Two-Story house in Exemplary Wylie ISD. Tibbals Elementary is just a few minutes’ walk. Just a mile away from shopping, groceries and restaurants. 10-15 minutes to two major freeways. Large community pool with slides. Miles of walking trails, city park. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2- living rooms, formal dining, nook, study and game room or loft. Master bed downstairs. Laundry. 2- car garage, large backyard, high ceilings, zoned AC Heat. Minimum 1-year lease. Tenant pays for yard maintenance, pest control, water, electric, gas, trash. A refrigerator is included. Cats and Small dogs are welcome. Pet deposit required.