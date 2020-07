Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful home in Maxwell Creek Estates with a Water Park and walking trails. Kitchen over looks the spacious family room. Wood Floors in entire house except Kitchen. Master bedroom down, 3 bedrooms upstairs with game room and an oversized backyard. Secluded Master Bedroom suite with Large walk in closet. A must SEE!!