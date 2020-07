Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher fireplace microwave

One and half story with huge master upstairs. 5 bed 3 bath on a corner lot home. Master is located on the upstairs with a small loft area, rest of the bedrooms are downstairs. Also includes a small office. Harwood flooring and granite counter tops in the kitchen, included a formal dining and formal living for entertaining. Large open backyard with a private wooden fence and covered patio.