308 Sycamore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE NOW... Very Lovely and clean, well maintained one story home in great neighborhood and PLANO SCHOOLS! Huge open family room from breakfast & kitchen areas, 10 ft breakfast bar, 10 ft ceilings for an open feeling, formal dining perfect for an office or study, a split large master suite with big closet, bay window in kitchen, sunny rooms & tasteful soft colors, fenced yard & covered back patio.

And walk one block to pretty City Park! Will consider small dogs under 20 pounds only. Local Owner-Landlord so no hassle with a Management company or out-of-state owners. NO SECTION 8. HURRY!