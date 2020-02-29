All apartments in Murphy
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

308 Sycamore Drive

308 Sycamore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

308 Sycamore Drive, Murphy, TX 75094
The Timbers

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE NOW... Very Lovely and clean, well maintained one story home in great neighborhood and PLANO SCHOOLS! Huge open family room from breakfast & kitchen areas, 10 ft breakfast bar, 10 ft ceilings for an open feeling, formal dining perfect for an office or study, a split large master suite with big closet, bay window in kitchen, sunny rooms & tasteful soft colors, fenced yard & covered back patio.
And walk one block to pretty City Park! Will consider small dogs under 20 pounds only. Local Owner-Landlord so no hassle with a Management company or out-of-state owners. NO SECTION 8. HURRY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Sycamore Drive have any available units?
308 Sycamore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 308 Sycamore Drive have?
Some of 308 Sycamore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Sycamore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308 Sycamore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Sycamore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Sycamore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 308 Sycamore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 308 Sycamore Drive offers parking.
Does 308 Sycamore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Sycamore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Sycamore Drive have a pool?
No, 308 Sycamore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 308 Sycamore Drive have accessible units?
No, 308 Sycamore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Sycamore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Sycamore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Sycamore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Sycamore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

