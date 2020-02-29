308 Sycamore Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW... Very Lovely and clean, well maintained one story home in great neighborhood and PLANO SCHOOLS! Huge open family room from breakfast & kitchen areas, 10 ft breakfast bar, 10 ft ceilings for an open feeling, formal dining perfect for an office or study, a split large master suite with big closet, bay window in kitchen, sunny rooms & tasteful soft colors, fenced yard & covered back patio.
And walk one block to pretty City Park! Will consider small dogs under 20 pounds only. Local Owner-Landlord so no hassle with a Management company or out-of-state owners. NO SECTION 8. HURRY!