Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Plano Schools! Britht and open floor plan, new granite kitchen counter top, berber carpets, ceramic tile floor kitchen and all bathes. Master and study room down and four bedrooms with two full baths as well as game room upstairs. Laminated wood floor in fmaily room. grassed back yard. close to schools and shopping stores, very convenient location.