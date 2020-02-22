All apartments in Murphy
122 Shelby Trace
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

122 Shelby Trace

122 Shelby Trace · No Longer Available
Location

122 Shelby Trace, Murphy, TX 75094
Windy Hill Farms

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful 1.5 story home in Windy Hill Farms. This gorgeous treed creek lot overlooks the park and is situated next to the community pool. Amazing landscaping! Plantation shutters, remote controlled cell shades in Kitchen, Family & Study. Kitchen has SS Appliances, Granite Countertops, Glass Tile Backsplash & Slide out cabinet shelves. Both Bathrooms have Granite Countertops & Oil Rubbed Bronze Fixtures. Other features include Vinyl Windows, Drip irrigation, Extra Storage in Garage & RV or boat parking with swing gate. Privacy galore with 8' ft BOB fence and Video Camera System. New Roof 2016. Upstairs bedroom can be used as Game or Media Room. Come see your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Shelby Trace have any available units?
122 Shelby Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Murphy, TX.
What amenities does 122 Shelby Trace have?
Some of 122 Shelby Trace's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Shelby Trace currently offering any rent specials?
122 Shelby Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Shelby Trace pet-friendly?
No, 122 Shelby Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Murphy.
Does 122 Shelby Trace offer parking?
Yes, 122 Shelby Trace offers parking.
Does 122 Shelby Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Shelby Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Shelby Trace have a pool?
Yes, 122 Shelby Trace has a pool.
Does 122 Shelby Trace have accessible units?
No, 122 Shelby Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Shelby Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Shelby Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Shelby Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Shelby Trace does not have units with air conditioning.

