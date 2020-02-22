122 Shelby Trace

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage pool fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Beautiful 1.5 story home in Windy Hill Farms. This gorgeous treed creek lot overlooks the park and is situated next to the community pool. Amazing landscaping! Plantation shutters, remote controlled cell shades in Kitchen, Family & Study. Kitchen has SS Appliances, Granite Countertops, Glass Tile Backsplash & Slide out cabinet shelves. Both Bathrooms have Granite Countertops & Oil Rubbed Bronze Fixtures. Other features include Vinyl Windows, Drip irrigation, Extra Storage in Garage & RV or boat parking with swing gate. Privacy galore with 8' ft BOB fence and Video Camera System. New Roof 2016. Upstairs bedroom can be used as Game or Media Room. Come see your new home today!