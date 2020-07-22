93 April Point Dr S

Amenities

10 miles West of Conroe, TX. Located in April Sound with 24 hours patrols and 24 hour manned gate entrance. Fully furnished all bills paid. Roomy 925 sq. ft ground floor condo within walking distance of the country club, golf, tennis. King bed. Fully equipped kitchen. Side by Side Fridge with water and ice in door. 50 in. flat screen TV with premium channels.. Ceiling fans. Dining area with table and chairs. Desk with chair. Stacked washer and dryer in unit. Small patio with view of Lake Conroe. Reserved parking right in front of condo. Pool is 100 ft away. Rate is for 1 or 2. Everything is included except: The April Sound HOA charges a $50 registration fee and a $25 deposit (deposit is refundable upon departure) plus $2 per car for a decal they put on your windshield.