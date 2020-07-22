All apartments in Montgomery County
93 April Point Dr S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

93 April Point Dr S

93 April Point Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

93 April Point Dr S, Montgomery County, TX 77356
April Sound

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
10 miles West of Conroe, TX. Located in April Sound with 24 hours patrols and 24 hour manned gate entrance. Fully furnished all bills paid. Roomy 925 sq. ft ground floor condo within walking distance of the country club, golf, tennis. King bed. Fully equipped kitchen. Side by Side Fridge with water and ice in door. 50 in. flat screen TV with premium channels.. Ceiling fans. Dining area with table and chairs. Desk with chair. Stacked washer and dryer in unit. Small patio with view of Lake Conroe. Reserved parking right in front of condo. Pool is 100 ft away. Rate is for 1 or 2. Everything is included except: The April Sound HOA charges a $50 registration fee and a $25 deposit (deposit is refundable upon departure) plus $2 per car for a decal they put on your windshield.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 93 April Point Dr S have any available units?
93 April Point Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 93 April Point Dr S have?
Some of 93 April Point Dr S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 93 April Point Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
93 April Point Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 93 April Point Dr S pet-friendly?
No, 93 April Point Dr S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 93 April Point Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 93 April Point Dr S offers parking.
Does 93 April Point Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 93 April Point Dr S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 93 April Point Dr S have a pool?
Yes, 93 April Point Dr S has a pool.
Does 93 April Point Dr S have accessible units?
No, 93 April Point Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 93 April Point Dr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 93 April Point Dr S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 93 April Point Dr S have units with air conditioning?
No, 93 April Point Dr S does not have units with air conditioning.
