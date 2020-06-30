9235 Deepwater Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Spend the rest of your life relaxing by the lake with this amazing waterfront home in Montgomery. Located right on Lake Conroe, this recently remodeled property boasts a living room with a fireplace and built-in shelves, a dining room with a 2-story ceiling, game room, and a den. Create culinary masterpieces in the chefs kitchen, which features quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances. Unwind in the spa-like master suite, complete with a walk-in closet, dual vessel sinks, and a whirlpool tub. Enjoy gorgeous views of the lake from the balcony or the covered patio in the spacious backyard with mature trees. With a boat dock on the property, a relaxed day filled with boating, fishing, and other water activities is always within reach. Located near Highway 105, enjoy easy access to Historic Downtown Conroe, home to fine dining, shopping, live music, and festivals. Schools are zoned to Montgomery ISD. Dont wait call today!