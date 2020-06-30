All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 9235 Deepwater Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
9235 Deepwater Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:54 AM

9235 Deepwater Drive

9235 Deepwater · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9235 Deepwater, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Spend the rest of your life relaxing by the lake with this amazing waterfront home in Montgomery. Located right on Lake Conroe, this recently remodeled property boasts a living room with a fireplace and built-in shelves, a dining room with a 2-story ceiling, game room, and a den. Create culinary masterpieces in the chefs kitchen, which features quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances. Unwind in the spa-like master suite, complete with a walk-in closet, dual vessel sinks, and a whirlpool tub. Enjoy gorgeous views of the lake from the balcony or the covered patio in the spacious backyard with mature trees. With a boat dock on the property, a relaxed day filled with boating, fishing, and other water activities is always within reach. Located near Highway 105, enjoy easy access to Historic Downtown Conroe, home to fine dining, shopping, live music, and festivals. Schools are zoned to Montgomery ISD. Dont wait call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9235 Deepwater Drive have any available units?
9235 Deepwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 9235 Deepwater Drive have?
Some of 9235 Deepwater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9235 Deepwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9235 Deepwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9235 Deepwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9235 Deepwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 9235 Deepwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9235 Deepwater Drive offers parking.
Does 9235 Deepwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9235 Deepwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9235 Deepwater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9235 Deepwater Drive has a pool.
Does 9235 Deepwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 9235 Deepwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9235 Deepwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9235 Deepwater Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9235 Deepwater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9235 Deepwater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boardwalk at Town Center
2203 Riva Row
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Hawthorne Ridge
3300 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
Abbey at Conroe
231 Interstate 45 N
Conroe, TX 77304
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing
Spring, TX 77386
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch