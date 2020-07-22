8566 Burdekin Rd

Amenities

Get ready to be impressed by this Amazing former MI Model Home. Located in the Stunning Northgrove, this 2 story home features 4-5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. The home welcomes you with its Elegant Foyer, Gorgeous Dining Room and a Handsome Study off the foyer that can be converted into a 5th bedroom. Spacious living room with cabinets for equipment, Built-in Speakers and Stone Fireplace with Gas Logs. Game Room & Media Room with Barn Doors upstairs! Projector, Screen and Sound System Stays!! Custom window treatments thru-out. This home has so much to offer you will not want to miss it!! Northgrove is a master-planned community located in Magnolia, TX and is conveniently located to THe Woodlands, SH 249, FM 2920, I-45 and the Exxon Mobile Campus. Amenities include a recreation center right across the street, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pool, playgrounds, and splash pad. Buyer to verify room sizes.