8566 Burdekin Rd
Last updated August 23 2019 at 2:18 PM

8566 Burdekin Rd

8566 Burdekin Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8566 Burdekin Rd, Montgomery County, TX 77354

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
new construction
Get ready to be impressed by this Amazing former MI Model Home. Located in the Stunning Northgrove, this 2 story home features 4-5 Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. The home welcomes you with its Elegant Foyer, Gorgeous Dining Room and a Handsome Study off the foyer that can be converted into a 5th bedroom. Spacious living room with cabinets for equipment, Built-in Speakers and Stone Fireplace with Gas Logs. Game Room & Media Room with Barn Doors upstairs! Projector, Screen and Sound System Stays!! Custom window treatments thru-out. This home has so much to offer you will not want to miss it!! Northgrove is a master-planned community located in Magnolia, TX and is conveniently located to THe Woodlands, SH 249, FM 2920, I-45 and the Exxon Mobile Campus. Amenities include a recreation center right across the street, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pool, playgrounds, and splash pad. Buyer to verify room sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8566 Burdekin Rd have any available units?
8566 Burdekin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 8566 Burdekin Rd have?
Some of 8566 Burdekin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8566 Burdekin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8566 Burdekin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8566 Burdekin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8566 Burdekin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 8566 Burdekin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8566 Burdekin Rd offers parking.
Does 8566 Burdekin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8566 Burdekin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8566 Burdekin Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8566 Burdekin Rd has a pool.
Does 8566 Burdekin Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 8566 Burdekin Rd has accessible units.
Does 8566 Burdekin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8566 Burdekin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8566 Burdekin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8566 Burdekin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
