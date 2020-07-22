All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 7235 Alava Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
7235 Alava Drive
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:15 PM

7235 Alava Drive

7235 Alava Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7235 Alava Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77354

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath family home in great Magnolia neighborhood. Island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and large pantry overlooks spacious family room with high ceiling. Floor plan also features formal dining, ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms, and 2" blinds throughout the home. Private master suite with double sinks and large walk-in closet downstairs, and 3 bedrooms up. Large utility room and plenty of storage space throughout the home. Wonderful extended covered back patio to enjoy fenced back yard. Great location with easy access to I-45, The Woodlands, and Conroe. Near an abundance of shopping and restaurants. Magnolia ISD schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7235 Alava Drive have any available units?
7235 Alava Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 7235 Alava Drive have?
Some of 7235 Alava Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7235 Alava Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7235 Alava Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7235 Alava Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7235 Alava Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 7235 Alava Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7235 Alava Drive offers parking.
Does 7235 Alava Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7235 Alava Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7235 Alava Drive have a pool?
No, 7235 Alava Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7235 Alava Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 7235 Alava Drive has accessible units.
Does 7235 Alava Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7235 Alava Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7235 Alava Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7235 Alava Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Farrington
810 Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77386
Riverpointe
1600 River Pointe Dr
Conroe, TX 77304
Anatole at the Pines
1100 S Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
Broadstone Woodmill Creek
1835 Woodland Field Crossing
The Woodlands, TX 77380
Capri Villas
425 McCaleb Rd
Conroe, TX 77316
Woodwind Village
26001 Budde Rd
Spring, TX 77380
Berkshire Woodland
2443 Farm to Market Rd 1488
Conroe, TX 77384
The Retreat at Conroe
2951 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch