7235 Alava Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath family home in great Magnolia neighborhood. Island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and large pantry overlooks spacious family room with high ceiling. Floor plan also features formal dining, ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms, and 2" blinds throughout the home. Private master suite with double sinks and large walk-in closet downstairs, and 3 bedrooms up. Large utility room and plenty of storage space throughout the home. Wonderful extended covered back patio to enjoy fenced back yard. Great location with easy access to I-45, The Woodlands, and Conroe. Near an abundance of shopping and restaurants. Magnolia ISD schools!