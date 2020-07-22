All apartments in Montgomery County
3683 Cottage Pines Lane
3683 Cottage Pines Lane

3683 Cottage Pines Lane · No Longer Available
3683 Cottage Pines Lane, Montgomery County, TX 77386

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous Like New Lennar Home in Master-planned Community - Falls at Imperial Oaks. Nearby Resort Type Pools, Park, Playgrounds, Ponds, Dog Park, Fitness Center, Private Clubhouse, and Tennis Courts. YMCA to be Built Soon, Lake Holcomb & Nature Trails in Subdivision. Award Winning Schools in Conroe ISD Zoned to Grand Oaks High School. Just Minutes to The Woodlands Mall, ExxonMobil and Plenty of Fabulous Restaurants. Your Dream Kitchen Awaits with Sparkling Granite Countertops, 42" Stained Cabinets, Custom Backsplash, Huge Conversation Island, Breakfast Area and Counter/Cabinet Space Galore! 4 Bedroom (2 Down) 3 Bath Open Concept Floor Plan with Oversized Game Room and Formal Dining. Master Suite Boast Tray Ceilings, Dual Vanities, Garden Tub, Walk-in Shower and Large Closet. Front and Back Covered Patios, Water Sprinkler System and MORE!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 3683 Cottage Pines Lane have any available units?
3683 Cottage Pines Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 3683 Cottage Pines Lane have?
Some of 3683 Cottage Pines Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3683 Cottage Pines Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3683 Cottage Pines Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3683 Cottage Pines Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3683 Cottage Pines Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3683 Cottage Pines Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3683 Cottage Pines Lane offers parking.
Does 3683 Cottage Pines Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3683 Cottage Pines Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3683 Cottage Pines Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3683 Cottage Pines Lane has a pool.
Does 3683 Cottage Pines Lane have accessible units?
No, 3683 Cottage Pines Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3683 Cottage Pines Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3683 Cottage Pines Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3683 Cottage Pines Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3683 Cottage Pines Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
