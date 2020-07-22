3683 Cottage Pines Lane

Amenities

Gorgeous Like New Lennar Home in Master-planned Community - Falls at Imperial Oaks. Nearby Resort Type Pools, Park, Playgrounds, Ponds, Dog Park, Fitness Center, Private Clubhouse, and Tennis Courts. YMCA to be Built Soon, Lake Holcomb & Nature Trails in Subdivision. Award Winning Schools in Conroe ISD Zoned to Grand Oaks High School. Just Minutes to The Woodlands Mall, ExxonMobil and Plenty of Fabulous Restaurants. Your Dream Kitchen Awaits with Sparkling Granite Countertops, 42" Stained Cabinets, Custom Backsplash, Huge Conversation Island, Breakfast Area and Counter/Cabinet Space Galore! 4 Bedroom (2 Down) 3 Bath Open Concept Floor Plan with Oversized Game Room and Formal Dining. Master Suite Boast Tray Ceilings, Dual Vanities, Garden Tub, Walk-in Shower and Large Closet. Front and Back Covered Patios, Water Sprinkler System and MORE!