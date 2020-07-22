All apartments in Montgomery County
3643 Cottage Pines Lane
3643 Cottage Pines Lane

3643 Cottage Pines Lane · No Longer Available
3643 Cottage Pines Lane, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
media room
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
game room
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Lovely Home in the Fall of Imperial Oaks. If you are looking for a home that is conveniently located to everything then you have found it! Shopping & groceries, great restaurants a mile or 2 away and located by highway infrastructure that can get you to Kingwood, Katy, Houston, or The Woodlands with in minutes. The home features 4 bedrooms all down 3.1 baths, Game room, Media room, Formal dining room,Master walk through closet Utility laundry room and so much more! The back yard backs up to the school so no back neighbors and within biking distance for the kids. Be sure to put this on your must see list you wont be disappointed. The home is Tenant occupied and we will need 1 hours notice before any showings.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 3643 Cottage Pines Lane have any available units?
3643 Cottage Pines Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 3643 Cottage Pines Lane have?
Some of 3643 Cottage Pines Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3643 Cottage Pines Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3643 Cottage Pines Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 Cottage Pines Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3643 Cottage Pines Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 3643 Cottage Pines Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3643 Cottage Pines Lane offers parking.
Does 3643 Cottage Pines Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 Cottage Pines Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 Cottage Pines Lane have a pool?
No, 3643 Cottage Pines Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3643 Cottage Pines Lane have accessible units?
No, 3643 Cottage Pines Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 Cottage Pines Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3643 Cottage Pines Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3643 Cottage Pines Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3643 Cottage Pines Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
