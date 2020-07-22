3643 Cottage Pines Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking media room

Lovely Home in the Fall of Imperial Oaks. If you are looking for a home that is conveniently located to everything then you have found it! Shopping & groceries, great restaurants a mile or 2 away and located by highway infrastructure that can get you to Kingwood, Katy, Houston, or The Woodlands with in minutes. The home features 4 bedrooms all down 3.1 baths, Game room, Media room, Formal dining room,Master walk through closet Utility laundry room and so much more! The back yard backs up to the school so no back neighbors and within biking distance for the kids. Be sure to put this on your must see list you wont be disappointed. The home is Tenant occupied and we will need 1 hours notice before any showings.