3327 W. Benders Landing Blvd

Amenities
3327 West Benders Landing - Great 1.5 story floor plan with 3 bedrooms down- Game room/Media room and 4th bedroom with full bath up, Sparkling pool and Large Spa and wrought iron perimeter fence on one acre lot, Interior features a spacious kitchen with large center island and bead-board cabinets. Formal dining and private study. Wood floors and tile throughout the common areas. Great living and entertaining spaces. Washer/dryer included. Refrigerator included. . MOVE IN READY!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3233112)