3327 W. Benders Landing Blvd
Last updated August 20 2019 at 9:55 AM

3327 W. Benders Landing Blvd

3327 West Benders Landing Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3327 West Benders Landing Boulevard, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
3327 West Benders Landing - Great 1.5 story floor plan with 3 bedrooms down- Game room/Media room and 4th bedroom with full bath up, Sparkling pool and Large Spa and wrought iron perimeter fence on one acre lot, Interior features a spacious kitchen with large center island and bead-board cabinets. Formal dining and private study. Wood floors and tile throughout the common areas. Great living and entertaining spaces. Washer/dryer included. Refrigerator included. . MOVE IN READY!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3233112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

