3327 W. Benders Landing Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

3327 West Benders Landing - Great 1.5 story floor plan with 3 bedrooms down- Game room/Media room and 4th bedroom with full bath up, Sparkling pool and Large Spa and wrought iron perimeter fence on one acre lot, Interior features a spacious kitchen with large center island and bead-board cabinets. Formal dining and private study. Wood floors and tile throughout the common areas. Great living and entertaining spaces. Washer/dryer included. Refrigerator included. . MOVE IN READY!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3233112)