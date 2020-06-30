30302 E Legends Trail Drive

Amenities

5 Bedrooms with pool, HUGE master down with fireplace, bathroom, and closets fit for a queen. Tile floors in kitchen, breakfast, and entry & baths. Island kitchen features gas range, stainless appliances, granite counter tops. Kitchen is XX Large for big crowds! All 4231 sqft are well used in this beauty with tile back splash & breakfast bar. Large game room up, study with french doors down. Arched doorways, art niches, and a 3 car garage! All of this on over 1 acre! The pool is inviting for the hot Texas months. Come and see this home!