Montgomery County, TX
30302 E Legends Trail Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:03 PM

30302 E Legends Trail Drive

30302 Legends Gate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30302 Legends Gate Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
5 Bedrooms with pool, HUGE master down with fireplace, bathroom, and closets fit for a queen. Tile floors in kitchen, breakfast, and entry & baths. Island kitchen features gas range, stainless appliances, granite counter tops. Kitchen is XX Large for big crowds! All 4231 sqft are well used in this beauty with tile back splash & breakfast bar. Large game room up, study with french doors down. Arched doorways, art niches, and a 3 car garage! All of this on over 1 acre! The pool is inviting for the hot Texas months. Come and see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30302 E Legends Trail Drive have any available units?
30302 E Legends Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 30302 E Legends Trail Drive have?
Some of 30302 E Legends Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30302 E Legends Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30302 E Legends Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30302 E Legends Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30302 E Legends Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 30302 E Legends Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30302 E Legends Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 30302 E Legends Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30302 E Legends Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30302 E Legends Trail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 30302 E Legends Trail Drive has a pool.
Does 30302 E Legends Trail Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 30302 E Legends Trail Drive has accessible units.
Does 30302 E Legends Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30302 E Legends Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 30302 E Legends Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30302 E Legends Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
