27602 Horn Breeze Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning 2-story lightly lived in stucco & brick home in Benders Landing. This beautiful home features an open floorplan w/ high ceilings, formal dining, private study w/double doors & trey ceiling. 1st floor guest bedroom. Spacious island kitchen w/island, granite countertops, abundance of counter & cabinets space, built-in stainless steel appliances & walk-in pantry w/ storage. The kitchen overlooks the living room with elegant exposed beam ceiling & gas-log fireplace. Large windows overlook backyard & fill the home w/natural light! Step into the master suite w/en-suite bath features His & Her sinks, stand alone tub & walk-in separate shower. Master closet w/built-ins. Take the staircase to the 2nd floor gameroom, media room & secondary bedrooms. All bedroom have their own private bath. Tons of storage throughout including walk-in attic space! Covered patio and 3-car garage with workbench. Get more for your money w/this Energy saving home & low taxes.