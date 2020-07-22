All apartments in Montgomery County
27602 Horn Breeze Lane
27602 Horn Breeze Lane

27602 Horn Breeze Ln · No Longer Available
27602 Horn Breeze Ln, Montgomery County, TX 77386
Benders Landing Estates

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
game room
parking
garage
media room
Stunning 2-story lightly lived in stucco & brick home in Benders Landing. This beautiful home features an open floorplan w/ high ceilings, formal dining, private study w/double doors & trey ceiling. 1st floor guest bedroom. Spacious island kitchen w/island, granite countertops, abundance of counter & cabinets space, built-in stainless steel appliances & walk-in pantry w/ storage. The kitchen overlooks the living room with elegant exposed beam ceiling & gas-log fireplace. Large windows overlook backyard & fill the home w/natural light! Step into the master suite w/en-suite bath features His & Her sinks, stand alone tub & walk-in separate shower. Master closet w/built-ins. Take the staircase to the 2nd floor gameroom, media room & secondary bedrooms. All bedroom have their own private bath. Tons of storage throughout including walk-in attic space! Covered patio and 3-car garage with workbench. Get more for your money w/this Energy saving home & low taxes.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 27602 Horn Breeze Lane have any available units?
27602 Horn Breeze Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 27602 Horn Breeze Lane have?
Some of 27602 Horn Breeze Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27602 Horn Breeze Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27602 Horn Breeze Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27602 Horn Breeze Lane pet-friendly?
No, 27602 Horn Breeze Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 27602 Horn Breeze Lane offer parking?
Yes, 27602 Horn Breeze Lane offers parking.
Does 27602 Horn Breeze Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27602 Horn Breeze Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27602 Horn Breeze Lane have a pool?
No, 27602 Horn Breeze Lane does not have a pool.
Does 27602 Horn Breeze Lane have accessible units?
No, 27602 Horn Breeze Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 27602 Horn Breeze Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27602 Horn Breeze Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 27602 Horn Breeze Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 27602 Horn Breeze Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
