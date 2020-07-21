25127 Alina Ln

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets game room bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Lovely 4bd 2 bath home - This beautiful 4/2.5 home is gorgeous and practically new. It has high ceilings, crown molding throughout. There is granite in the kitchen and restrooms. Comes with a study with a beautiful ceiling, walk in closets in most bedrooms, large master suite with separate garden tub and shower with large walk in closet. Large game room for entertaining! Low utility bills, Its just minutes from the Woodlands mall, I-45, the new Exxon campus and much more. Come see this awesome home !



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3987037)