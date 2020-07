Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautifully remodeled, updated, one-story home on over-sized lot at the end of the cul-de-sac. New floors, new paint, new fixtures and hardware throughout, stainless appliances. Beautiful covered back patio perfect for entertaining, large lot, new storage shed out back. Don't miss this home - it will not last long. Showings begin January 26.