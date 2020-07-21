All apartments in Montgomery County
1911 Katlyn Lane
Last updated September 22 2019 at 6:41 PM

1911 Katlyn Lane

1911 Katlyn Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1911 Katlyn Ln, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
NO FLOODING! Never has flooded. This lovely home in the very desirable Spring Trails subdivision. Convenient access to Grand Parkway, Hardy Toll,The Woodlands, Kingwood, Exxon Springwood campus and IAH airport, assigned to the highly acclaimed Conroe ISD. First floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, while upstairs media/game room has half bath. The open kitchen has cherrywood cabinets with beautiful granite counter tops. The appliances stay. Master bedroom is a must see with access from the walk-in closet to the laundry room and bathroom. You will feel like you are at a resort spa with the option to choose the large walk in shower or soak in luxury in the whirlpool garden tub. Current tenants said it has spoiled them for other layouts that aren't as well planned and comfortable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 Katlyn Lane have any available units?
1911 Katlyn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 1911 Katlyn Lane have?
Some of 1911 Katlyn Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 Katlyn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1911 Katlyn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 Katlyn Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1911 Katlyn Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1911 Katlyn Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1911 Katlyn Lane offers parking.
Does 1911 Katlyn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 Katlyn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 Katlyn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1911 Katlyn Lane has a pool.
Does 1911 Katlyn Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1911 Katlyn Lane has accessible units.
Does 1911 Katlyn Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 Katlyn Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 Katlyn Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 Katlyn Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
