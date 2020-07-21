1911 Katlyn Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

NO FLOODING! Never has flooded. This lovely home in the very desirable Spring Trails subdivision. Convenient access to Grand Parkway, Hardy Toll,The Woodlands, Kingwood, Exxon Springwood campus and IAH airport, assigned to the highly acclaimed Conroe ISD. First floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, while upstairs media/game room has half bath. The open kitchen has cherrywood cabinets with beautiful granite counter tops. The appliances stay. Master bedroom is a must see with access from the walk-in closet to the laundry room and bathroom. You will feel like you are at a resort spa with the option to choose the large walk in shower or soak in luxury in the whirlpool garden tub. Current tenants said it has spoiled them for other layouts that aren't as well planned and comfortable.