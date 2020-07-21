1911 Katlyn Lane

Amenities
NO FLOODING! Never has flooded. This lovely home in the very desirable Spring Trails subdivision. Convenient access to Grand Parkway, Hardy Toll,The Woodlands, Kingwood, Exxon Springwood campus and IAH airport, assigned to the highly acclaimed Conroe ISD. First floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, while upstairs media/game room has half bath. The open kitchen has cherrywood cabinets with beautiful granite counter tops. The appliances stay. Master bedroom is a must see with access from the walk-in closet to the laundry room and bathroom. You will feel like you are at a resort spa with the option to choose the large walk in shower or soak in luxury in the whirlpool garden tub. Current tenants said it has spoiled them for other layouts that aren't as well planned and comfortable.