18605 Patterson Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

About Home

Summary

This 6000 sq. ft. converted prohibition era general store has been transformed and reimagined by an owner/architect for over a decade into a completely custom house like none you have ever seen. It was designed for entertaining & comfort.



The space

Founded in 1921 as Laurnicellas Meat Market, this historical gem sits on the corner of Floyd and Patterson. A remnant of its life as a meat market, the spacious second story deck extends over the sidewalk and is where Laurnicella would hang her signs to tell the neighborhood what cuts of meat she had to offer that day. The walk-in meat locker, converted into a glamorous industrial-chic bathroom, has a foot thick meat locker door door and original 1920s colossal hinges, locks, and pulls. Shortly after Laurnicella built the property, it was taken over by Snow and became Snows Corner Store.

An extensive renovation, plus an addition, has given new life to Snows and created a beautiful residence full of character and charm with fantastic space for entertaining and elegant daily living.



1,000 bottle wine storage

Old growth hardwood

533 square foot wrap around balcony