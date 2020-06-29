All apartments in Montgomery County
18605 Patterson Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18605 Patterson Street

18605 West Patterson Road · No Longer Available
Location

18605 West Patterson Road, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
About Home
Summary
This 6000 sq. ft. converted prohibition era general store has been transformed and reimagined by an owner/architect for over a decade into a completely custom house like none you have ever seen. It was designed for entertaining & comfort.

The space
Founded in 1921 as Laurnicellas Meat Market, this historical gem sits on the corner of Floyd and Patterson. A remnant of its life as a meat market, the spacious second story deck extends over the sidewalk and is where Laurnicella would hang her signs to tell the neighborhood what cuts of meat she had to offer that day. The walk-in meat locker, converted into a glamorous industrial-chic bathroom, has a foot thick meat locker door door and original 1920s colossal hinges, locks, and pulls. Shortly after Laurnicella built the property, it was taken over by Snow and became Snows Corner Store.
An extensive renovation, plus an addition, has given new life to Snows and created a beautiful residence full of character and charm with fantastic space for entertaining and elegant daily living.

1,000 bottle wine storage
Old growth hardwood
533 square foot wrap around balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

