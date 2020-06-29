All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated April 29 2019 at 6:09 PM

16372 River Fall Court

16372 River Fall Court · No Longer Available
Location

16372 River Fall Court, Montgomery County, TX 77302

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home on cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near the Grand Parkway and Hwy 1314! Spacious open rooms; high ceilings; gorgeous kitchen with island bar opens to large living room. Huge master bedroom with large walk in closet; garden tub; Large patio and fenced back yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16372 River Fall Court have any available units?
16372 River Fall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 16372 River Fall Court have?
Some of 16372 River Fall Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16372 River Fall Court currently offering any rent specials?
16372 River Fall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16372 River Fall Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16372 River Fall Court is pet friendly.
Does 16372 River Fall Court offer parking?
No, 16372 River Fall Court does not offer parking.
Does 16372 River Fall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16372 River Fall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16372 River Fall Court have a pool?
No, 16372 River Fall Court does not have a pool.
Does 16372 River Fall Court have accessible units?
No, 16372 River Fall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16372 River Fall Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16372 River Fall Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16372 River Fall Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16372 River Fall Court does not have units with air conditioning.
