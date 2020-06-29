16372 River Fall Court, Montgomery County, TX 77302
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home on cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near the Grand Parkway and Hwy 1314! Spacious open rooms; high ceilings; gorgeous kitchen with island bar opens to large living room. Huge master bedroom with large walk in closet; garden tub; Large patio and fenced back yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
