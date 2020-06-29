16372 River Fall Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home on cul-de-sac. Conveniently located near the Grand Parkway and Hwy 1314! Spacious open rooms; high ceilings; gorgeous kitchen with island bar opens to large living room. Huge master bedroom with large walk in closet; garden tub; Large patio and fenced back yard



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.