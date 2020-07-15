1522 Heartwood Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa4238306e ---- Immaculate rental in highly desired Jacobs Reserve! Fully upgraded 1 story 4/3/2 is epitome of refined elegance! Designer touches throughout! The foyer welcomes you warmly into open concept dining, kitchen and family area. Beautifully integrated with the family room, the upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances that includes the refrigerator and built in microwave, island, granite countertops w/tile backsplash, and custom built cabinets. Bonus room that can be used as 5th bedroom or study. Large utility room with washer and dryer included. Split floor plan that includes Spacious master suite with entrance to the outdoor covered patio. Sprinkler system and Fenced backyard! Lawn mowing is included in the rent! Beautiful and Quiet Neighborhood with easy access to I45, zoned to The Woodlands Schools!