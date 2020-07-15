All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:54 PM

1522 Heartwood Dr

1522 Heartwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1522 Heartwood Dr, Montgomery County, TX 77384

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/aa4238306e ---- Immaculate rental in highly desired Jacobs Reserve! Fully upgraded 1 story 4/3/2 is epitome of refined elegance! Designer touches throughout! The foyer welcomes you warmly into open concept dining, kitchen and family area. Beautifully integrated with the family room, the upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances that includes the refrigerator and built in microwave, island, granite countertops w/tile backsplash, and custom built cabinets. Bonus room that can be used as 5th bedroom or study. Large utility room with washer and dryer included. Split floor plan that includes Spacious master suite with entrance to the outdoor covered patio. Sprinkler system and Fenced backyard! Lawn mowing is included in the rent! Beautiful and Quiet Neighborhood with easy access to I45, zoned to The Woodlands Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

