Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1406 April Villa West

1406 West April Villa · No Longer Available
Location

1406 West April Villa, Montgomery County, TX 77356
April Sound

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Completely Furnished and All Bills Paid! Located in the very secure April Sound subdivision with 24 hour manned gate entrance and patrols. Conroe Regional Hospital is less than 15 minutes away and The Woodlands is about 20 minutes. Fully furnished, all cookware, linens, towels, Direct TV w/HBO, 40 inch flat screen TV, dishwasher, full size washer and dryer, WiFi, covered balcony, reserved parking right in front of unit, everything needed for an extended stay. King bed in master, queen in guest bedroom. 2 full baths. Walk to club, golf, lake, pools. Use of April Sound Country Club facilities. Rate is for 2. Please add $50 each for each additional person. Deduct $100 if only 1. No pets. Visa/MC accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

