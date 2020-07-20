1406 April Villa West

Amenities

Completely Furnished and All Bills Paid! Located in the very secure April Sound subdivision with 24 hour manned gate entrance and patrols. Conroe Regional Hospital is less than 15 minutes away and The Woodlands is about 20 minutes. Fully furnished, all cookware, linens, towels, Direct TV w/HBO, 40 inch flat screen TV, dishwasher, full size washer and dryer, WiFi, covered balcony, reserved parking right in front of unit, everything needed for an extended stay. King bed in master, queen in guest bedroom. 2 full baths. Walk to club, golf, lake, pools. Use of April Sound Country Club facilities. Rate is for 2. Please add $50 each for each additional person. Deduct $100 if only 1. No pets. Visa/MC accepted.