13446 Northshore Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible dog park gym pool garage pet friendly

Natural light and amazing open water views in this Walden Waterfront! FOUR bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, fully furnished (available 6-12 months) Pool, Boat slip with lift, Jetski lift, new dock. There are two closets and a cupboard in the house that are "owners closets." The garage isn't included, should you need the garage the rent will increase $150 / month. Also, the landlord will keep the utilities, yard & pool service in their name / tenant will reimburse.No pets or smoking. Original owners, this has always been a private residence / first time for rental. Tenant will have access to the two Walden Boat ramps, the Fitness Center & Racquet Club, as well as a discount on your meal by showing your "owners" card at the Walden Yacht Club. Walden is a wonderful community with hiking trails, community pools, a dog park, children's play park, a marina, and numerous social activities for everyone!