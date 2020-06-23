All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 13446 Northshore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
13446 Northshore Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13446 Northshore Drive

13446 Northshore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13446 Northshore Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
dog park
gym
pool
garage
pet friendly
Natural light and amazing open water views in this Walden Waterfront! FOUR bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, fully furnished (available 6-12 months) Pool, Boat slip with lift, Jetski lift, new dock. There are two closets and a cupboard in the house that are "owners closets." The garage isn't included, should you need the garage the rent will increase $150 / month. Also, the landlord will keep the utilities, yard & pool service in their name / tenant will reimburse.No pets or smoking. Original owners, this has always been a private residence / first time for rental. Tenant will have access to the two Walden Boat ramps, the Fitness Center & Racquet Club, as well as a discount on your meal by showing your "owners" card at the Walden Yacht Club. Walden is a wonderful community with hiking trails, community pools, a dog park, children's play park, a marina, and numerous social activities for everyone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13446 Northshore Drive have any available units?
13446 Northshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 13446 Northshore Drive have?
Some of 13446 Northshore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13446 Northshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13446 Northshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13446 Northshore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13446 Northshore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13446 Northshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13446 Northshore Drive offers parking.
Does 13446 Northshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13446 Northshore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13446 Northshore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13446 Northshore Drive has a pool.
Does 13446 Northshore Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 13446 Northshore Drive has accessible units.
Does 13446 Northshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13446 Northshore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13446 Northshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13446 Northshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Creek Ranch
3600 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Riverpointe
1600 River Pointe Dr
Conroe, TX 77304
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive
Porter Heights, TX 77357
Harbor Shores
15650 Walden Rd
Conroe, TX 77356
Capri Villas
425 McCaleb Rd
Conroe, TX 77316
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Olympus Sierra Pines
1615 Sawdust Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380
The Retreat at Conroe
2951 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch