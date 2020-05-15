Amenities

13018 Forest Lane, Montgomery, TX 77356 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 07/24/2019. No pets allowed. Office or home. Unrestricted! Country Living -Older Brick home near Lake Conroe just past Bentwater! NOT in a subdivision! Montgomery side of Lake. Central a/c, laminate floors, tile & carpet. Large rooms. Splt bedrooms. Ceiling fans, utility room in house.Covered front porch. fenced area for dog. On well water, septic. Like boating & fishing - public boat ramp close by. Come & relax - get away from the hustle & bustle of the city life! Stress relief - listen to the birds singing. At times you will also see deer grazing in backyard. Extra acreage available ($TBD) Country living-- but near Kroger Market Place, restaurants, banks,Lake Conroe, etc. LOCATION!, LOCATION! LOCATION! MISD. Measurements are estimates & should be independently verified. Basic qualifications: Must make 3x the rent No evictions/broken leases within the last 7 years No unpaid debt with previous landlords (must have proof of payoff if it’s on your credit report) Must have good rental history Decent credit history within last 2 years Be ready to move within 30 days since landlords are willing to hold homes for a specific amount of time on the market *** SECTION 8 is NOT Accepted for this property ***** [ Published 27-Jul-19 / ID 3091700 ]