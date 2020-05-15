All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 28 2019 at 2:06 AM

13018 Forest Lane

13018 Forest Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13018 Forest Ln, Montgomery County, TX 77356

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pet friendly
13018 Forest Lane, Montgomery, TX 77356 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Available from: 07/24/2019. No pets allowed. Office or home. Unrestricted! Country Living -Older Brick home near Lake Conroe just past Bentwater! NOT in a subdivision! Montgomery side of Lake. Central a/c, laminate floors, tile & carpet. Large rooms. Splt bedrooms. Ceiling fans, utility room in house.Covered front porch. fenced area for dog. On well water, septic. Like boating & fishing - public boat ramp close by. Come & relax - get away from the hustle & bustle of the city life! Stress relief - listen to the birds singing. At times you will also see deer grazing in backyard. Extra acreage available ($TBD) Country living-- but near Kroger Market Place, restaurants, banks,Lake Conroe, etc. LOCATION!, LOCATION! LOCATION! MISD. Measurements are estimates & should be independently verified. Basic qualifications: Must make 3x the rent No evictions/broken leases within the last 7 years No unpaid debt with previous landlords (must have proof of payoff if it's on your credit report) Must have good rental history Decent credit history within last 2 years Be ready to move within 30 days since landlords are willing to hold homes for a specific amount of time on the market *** SECTION 8 is NOT Accepted for this property *****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13018 Forest Lane have any available units?
13018 Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 13018 Forest Lane have?
Some of 13018 Forest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13018 Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13018 Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13018 Forest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13018 Forest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13018 Forest Lane offer parking?
No, 13018 Forest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13018 Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13018 Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13018 Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 13018 Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13018 Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 13018 Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13018 Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13018 Forest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13018 Forest Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13018 Forest Lane has units with air conditioning.
