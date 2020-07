Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage sauna game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage sauna

Unique waterfront loft apartment with a garage and extra parking. This is an adorable cute one bedroom it is fully furnished and has great water views of Lake Conroe. Located on a very quiet street in Walden. The view off the balcony is very peaceful and relaxing. Loft bedroom and futons in the living area provide extra sleeping space for guest. Water and trash pickup is included and access to owners game room, steam room, and washer and dryer. Perfect lake retreat and if you love fishing, you can fish off of the dock from your backyard.