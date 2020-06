Amenities

2018 Palm Harbor home. 3 bed 2 full bath double wide (32x64), open floor plan huge walk in closet in master. All new appliances include fridge, glass top stove,and dishwasher. Large walk in pantry.Washer and dryer hookups in a separate utilityroom( front load only) corner lot with ample space. 10x12 storage unit out back. Street parking. NO SMOKING NO PETS rent is 2200 per month 2000 security deposit. Tenant is responsible for wate and electric.

No Pets Allowed



