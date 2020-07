Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center courtyard elevator 24hr gym putting green cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly tennis court trash valet accessible garage parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse key fob access lobby package receiving

Plantation at Quail Valley is a unique independent-living community that provides affordable, but luxurious, apartment homes for those 55 years and better. Nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood, it offers a wide menu of services and amenities for active seniors. Residents can relax on their private patios and balconies that overlook beautiful courtyards. Transportation, meals, trips, classes and a wide variety of social activities are available at your choice.