Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Midlothian, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Midlothian renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, ...
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
13 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
1 of 50

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
$
38 Units Available
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1049 sqft
The Mark at Midlothian offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Results within 5 miles of Midlothian
1 of 81

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
12 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
28 Units Available
Evolv
370 N State Highway 360, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fitness center with cardio and strength-training machines, free weights. Grassy pet park with agility equipment, benches. Immediate access to Highway 360.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:28pm
191 Units Available
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,186
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1509 sqft
At Mansions at Lake Ridge, suburban living takes a refreshing twist. Apartment homes are intelligently clustered to preserve open green spacejust one of the communitys many environmentally conscious design features.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
8 Units Available
Enclave at Mira Lagos I
2629 S Grand Peninsula, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1385 sqft
Nicely designed apartments with custom cabinets, energy efficient windows and barbecue grilling stations. Tenants get access to a dog park and swimming pool. Hike at nearby Cedar Hill State Park during free time.
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
54 Units Available
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
985 sqft
The Mark on Conquest offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
1 of 8

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
38 Units Available
Julian at South Pointe
1300 Lowe Road, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1201 sqft
Find the peace and quiet you deserve at The Julian at South Pointe, brand new apartments located in Mansfield. Luxurious and serene, The Julian is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life.
Results within 10 miles of Midlothian
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,230
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Sheffield Village
22 Units Available
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,644
1248 sqft
Indigo Pointe apartments in Grand Prairie, TX, are located at the intersection of Interstate 20 and Highway 360. The units are freshly updated with wood flooring, new countertops and in-unit laundry.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1202 sqft
Onsite features include in-unit washer and dryer, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, gym and dog park. Located right off I-20 and close to the DFW Airport, AT&T Stadium and the Globe Life ballpark.
1 of 19

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Sheffield Village
15 Units Available
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$903
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury amenities like hot and cold spas, tanning bed. Resort-style pools with sun shelf and fountains. Open floor plans, large kitchens with breakfast bars. Five minutes to I-20 and Highway 360.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
5 Units Available
Mount Vernon
1020 Scotland Dr, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1388 sqft
Mount Vernon's new and renovated Apartment Homes offer a charm that is not often found in this day and age. Professionally managed by people who really care.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
Park at Wintergreen
320 East Wintergreen Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
952 sqft
Come discover our beautifully landscaped pet-friendly community here at the prestigious Park at Wintergreen Apartment Homes. Here you'll find the ideal combination of necessities and location to satisfy your needs.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
14 Units Available
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,123
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1234 sqft
Luxurious community featuring pool, BBQ area and gym. Great location, close to DFA's major thoroughfares. Apartments include air conditioning, breakfast bar, private patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
21 Units Available
Bellevue Terrace
7878 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$711
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$898
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
925 sqft
Located at the intersection of Highway 67 and I-20, this community is moments away from some of the best shopping and dining in Dallas. Enjoy dips in the pool at this pet-friendly community. In-unit fireplaces.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
17 Units Available
Villas di Lucca
1601 E. Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1324 sqft
Italian-style homes with Murano glass tile, gourmet kitchens and custom wood cabinetry. Community amenities include grilling stations, a resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Near dining, shops and entertainment at Shoppes di Lucca.
1 of 14

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
1 of 2

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:37pm
Redbird
20 Units Available
The Woods of Five Mile Creek
6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Southwest Center Mall, I-20 and Bahama Beach Waterpark. Units with upgraded features including designer crown molding, stone entryways and garden tubs with luxurious ceramic surrounds.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:29pm
13 Units Available
Greens of Hickory Trails
8613 Old Hickory Trl, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1213 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Greens of Hickory Trail. Our Dallas apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
1 of 26

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
23 Units Available
Landing at Mansfield
1701 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tropically styled pool accented by rocky waterfall. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Open homes with breakfast bars. Half a mile to US-287.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
13 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1202 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
1 of 23

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Villaggio
1701 E Debbie Ln, Mansfield, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1131 sqft
These brand new apartment homes put design front and center, with pendant lighting, wood floors, breakfast nooks, and European cabinets. Plus, both Dallas and Fort Worth are only a short drive away.
City Guide for Midlothian, TX

Life in Midlothian, Texas, may not be written in stone, but it is cast in cement - and the city likes it that way! Not only does Midlothian like the three cement companies that call it home, but it likes its billing as the cement capital of North Texas. It also likes its steel mill, the liquefied natural gas production plant that is on the drawing boards and the major warehouse operations it has in the area. City officials and residents alike agree that business and economic development is th...

The city's population continues to climb, experiencing a growth of more than 142% since 2000. And that's just fine with the city fathers. Midlothian has plenty of room to expand, with a total of about 37 acres within its boundaries right now, but nearly that much more open land under its jurisdiction. So, if you want to be a part of a developing phenomenon, here's your chance. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Midlothian, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Midlothian renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

