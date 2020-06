Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly updated 2BR/1BA unit in the lovely Pecan Valley neighborhood. This unit features new flooring, fresh paint and central heat & air - ready for move-in today! Property includes a lovely yard for you to enjoy the outdoors with a gazeebo that is perfect for entertaining! 2 designated parking spaces. Just 1/2 mile to the Pecan Valley waterfront park, which includes a community dock. Don't wait!