McQueeney, TX
107 Rest Haven
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

107 Rest Haven

107 Rest Haven Street · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
Location

107 Rest Haven Street, McQueeney, TX 78123

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 Rest Haven · Avail. Aug 10

$2,075

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1953 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
107 Rest Haven Available 08/10/20 Beautifully Landscaped 3/2/2 Home on the Highly Desirable Treasure Island! - Beautifully Landscaped 3/2/2 Home on Treasure Island! Features Include: Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Granite Countertops & Breakfast Bar, Tiled Kitchen Backsplash, Spacious Living Area w/ Wood Burning Rock Fireplace & Built In Shelves, Ceiling Fans, Carpet/Wood/Tile Flooring, and Laundry Room with Plenty of Storage and Sink (Washer/Dryer Included). Enjoy Your Evenings on the Relaxing Covered Back Patio, and Front Porch. Neighborhood Boat Ramp for Lake McQueeney Access. SISD Schools. 1 Dog Negotiable.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2317346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Rest Haven have any available units?
107 Rest Haven has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Rest Haven have?
Some of 107 Rest Haven's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Rest Haven currently offering any rent specials?
107 Rest Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Rest Haven pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Rest Haven is pet friendly.
Does 107 Rest Haven offer parking?
No, 107 Rest Haven does not offer parking.
Does 107 Rest Haven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Rest Haven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Rest Haven have a pool?
No, 107 Rest Haven does not have a pool.
Does 107 Rest Haven have accessible units?
No, 107 Rest Haven does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Rest Haven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Rest Haven has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Rest Haven have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Rest Haven does not have units with air conditioning.
