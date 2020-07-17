Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

107 Rest Haven Available 08/10/20 Beautifully Landscaped 3/2/2 Home on the Highly Desirable Treasure Island! - Beautifully Landscaped 3/2/2 Home on Treasure Island! Features Include: Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, Built in Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, Granite Countertops & Breakfast Bar, Tiled Kitchen Backsplash, Spacious Living Area w/ Wood Burning Rock Fireplace & Built In Shelves, Ceiling Fans, Carpet/Wood/Tile Flooring, and Laundry Room with Plenty of Storage and Sink (Washer/Dryer Included). Enjoy Your Evenings on the Relaxing Covered Back Patio, and Front Porch. Neighborhood Boat Ramp for Lake McQueeney Access. SISD Schools. 1 Dog Negotiable.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2317346)