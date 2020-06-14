Apartment List
/
TX
/
manor
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Manor, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Manor renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
46 Units Available
Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area.
Results within 1 mile of Manor

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
1 Unit Available
14020 Kira Lane
14020 Kira Ln, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2221 sqft
Available July 8. Two-year-old Shadowglen home in Manor just off 973, minutes to 290. Many community amenities including water park with pools, slides and splash pad, golf, fitness center, parks, dog park and nature trails.
Results within 5 miles of Manor
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
28 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 02:17pm
2 Units Available
Rosemont at Hidden Creek
9345 E Hwy 290, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1100 sqft
Come experience an affordable luxurious lifestyle including world-class resort-style amenities at Austin’s Rosemont at Hidden Creek! Rosemont at Hidden Creek has a lengthy list of services and programs to help you stay active.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6000 Magnus St
6000 Magnus Street, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2652 sqft
House For Lease In Austin - Open floor plan with first floor Master Bed. covered Patio. game room , Lot of Neighborhood Amenities such as a 200 acre Greenbelt, Hiking, Biking Trails, Tennis, Basketball Courts, Swimming Pool and Workout facility.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11316 Drumellan ST
11316 Drumellan Street, Austin, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,990
2537 sqft
HOUSE FOR RENT AUSTIN - Large and beautiful home in Harris Branch with Open kitchen, living and family breakfast area. Nice, large rooms community amenities with pool, sport/tennis courts and fitness center.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
13100 Maidenhair Trl
13100 Maidenhair Trail, Travis County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1170 sqft
Immaculate cozy single story home built in 2010 situated on spacious corner lot! Private office / game room, includes refrigerator washer and dryer. Community amenities include pool, playground and more.
Results within 10 miles of Manor
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
28 Units Available
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1447 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
50 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$900
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
33 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1448 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$983
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
995 sqft
Open concept kitchen with all appliances, including a dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities, large closets and extra storage space. Business center, clubhouse and 24-hour gym access. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
40 Units Available
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1395 sqft
Close to I-35, Dell Campus, Tech Ridge Center, Oertli Park, the Austin DMV, Dessau Elementary and Middle Schools, and Delco Primary School. Pet-friendly community with lagoon style pool and heated spa, surround sound movie theater, controlled access gate, oversized walk-in closets, and intrusion alarm.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
45 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
North Burnet
73 Units Available
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,123
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1352 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
20 Units Available
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1352 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature fireplace and walk-in closets. On-site facilities offer an internet cafe, pool, gym, volleyball court and more. Conveniently located near Walnut Creek Park, Gracywoods Park and Austin Community College.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
19 Units Available
Camden Huntingdon
12349 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1081 sqft
Camden Huntingdon is a pet-friendly, resort-style community located minutes from North Austin Medical Center and Austin Community College. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
$
Crestview
36 Units Available
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,420
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1334 sqft
Homes with kitchen islands, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resident amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a pool and a rooftop lounge. Twelve minutes from downtown Austin.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
$
Mueller
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,548
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,268
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1673 sqft
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Copperfield
42 Units Available
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
You are in the heart of Austin at Oxford at Tech Ridge. Tenants have access to the pool, cabanas, dog-park, parking-garages, fitness, and clubhouse. Also features spacious units, modern kitchens, ample storage, and handicap access.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
MLK-183
26 Units Available
Fort Branch at Truman's Landing
5800 Techni Center Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,134
1089 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown Capitol Center. Unit amenities include dishwasher, patio/balcony and washer/dryer hookup. Residents have access to gym, playground, pool, on-site laundry and internet.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
14 Units Available
Milan
1720 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1251 sqft
Close to Capital Memorial Park. Luxury apartments with fenced-in backyards in a community with a swimming pool, fitness center, dog park and sports courts. Business center and coffee bar on site. Property offers garage parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
North Austin
6 Units Available
Amor
1200 Mearns Meadow Blvd, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$852
545 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We love to show you our community! Currently we are not offering in-person tours. We are excited to offer virtual tours, call or email to see your new home!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Manor, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Manor renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Manor 1 BedroomsManor 2 BedroomsManor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManor 3 BedroomsManor Accessible Apartments
Manor Apartments with BalconyManor Apartments with GarageManor Apartments with GymManor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManor Apartments with Parking
Manor Apartments with PoolManor Apartments with Washer-DryerManor Dog Friendly ApartmentsManor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Wimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District