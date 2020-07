Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One Bedroom Country Living - This is a dollhouse in the country. It has 2 living areas. Good size kitchen and open floor plan dining room.

Utility room is large. It has a nice backyard with covered patio and a storage.

Numerous trees surround the property. Pets on a case by case basis, with a 300.00 pet deposit per pet.

For more information or to schedule a viewing call 806-787-8027 or 806-794-5800



(RLNE5902233)