600 Cross Fence Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included carport fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking internet access

Private country home with room to spare! If you want peace and quiet with a great private outdoor space for relaxing and entertaining look no further. Sits on ONE ACRE plus but close to everything McKinney and Princeton have to offer. 2 Car sized (19x22x12H) Carport and a Workshop or shed for use with approval. Two separate living areas plus split bedroom floorplan for privacy. PLUS ALL BILLS PAID BY OWNER - Elect, Water, High speed Internet, and Sat TV with a wall mounted 65in TV all ready to go. Move in ready and Pets on Case by Case. Property manager is local and will promptly handle any issues. Contact listing agent for application instructions or direct through Cozy.co