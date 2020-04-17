All apartments in Lowry Crossing
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:19 PM

600 Cross Fence Drive

600 Cross Fence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

600 Cross Fence Drive, Lowry Crossing, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
internet access
Private country home with room to spare! If you want peace and quiet with a great private outdoor space for relaxing and entertaining look no further. Sits on ONE ACRE plus but close to everything McKinney and Princeton have to offer. 2 Car sized (19x22x12H) Carport and a Workshop or shed for use with approval. Two separate living areas plus split bedroom floorplan for privacy. PLUS ALL BILLS PAID BY OWNER - Elect, Water, High speed Internet, and Sat TV with a wall mounted 65in TV all ready to go. Move in ready and Pets on Case by Case. Property manager is local and will promptly handle any issues. Contact listing agent for application instructions or direct through Cozy.co

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

