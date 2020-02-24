All apartments in Lowry Crossing
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:00 PM

1435 Pioneer Drive

1435 Pioneer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1435 Pioneer Drive, Lowry Crossing, TX 75069

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Absolutely STUNNING! High quality remodeled 1 story located on 1.7 acres. New features: Roof & HVAC & ducts, interior paint, wood floors, designer tile in bathrooms, all new light & faucet fixtures, custom cabinets - featuring glass inserts in doors & gorgeous granite in the kitchen & bathrooms. Split bedroom floorplan with The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and a large bathroom with dual vanities, a garden tub, and a large separate shower, new vanity mirrors. Bright & light open flow. The new flagstone Large fenced area ideal for dog run space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

