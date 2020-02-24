1435 Pioneer Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Absolutely STUNNING! High quality remodeled 1 story located on 1.7 acres. New features: Roof & HVAC & ducts, interior paint, wood floors, designer tile in bathrooms, all new light & faucet fixtures, custom cabinets - featuring glass inserts in doors & gorgeous granite in the kitchen & bathrooms. Split bedroom floorplan with The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and a large bathroom with dual vanities, a garden tub, and a large separate shower, new vanity mirrors. Bright & light open flow. The new flagstone Large fenced area ideal for dog run space