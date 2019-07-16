1213 Lost Creek Blvd

Amenities

Lost Creek Home in Highly Acclaimed Eanes ISD - Must see this 3-bedroom/2.5 bath home in Lost Creek. Freshly painted, hardwood and tile floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, updated appliances with Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer included. Formal dining and breakfast area, circular drive and two-car garage. Balcony off the master bedrooom overlooks the lush and private fenced yard. Highly sought after Eanes ISD. Landscaping services included. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Ready for move in mid-June.



(RLNE4945473)