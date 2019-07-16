All apartments in Lost Creek
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

1213 Lost Creek Blvd

1213 Lost Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Lost Creek Boulevard, Lost Creek, TX 78746

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lost Creek Home in Highly Acclaimed Eanes ISD - Must see this 3-bedroom/2.5 bath home in Lost Creek. Freshly painted, hardwood and tile floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, updated appliances with Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer included. Formal dining and breakfast area, circular drive and two-car garage. Balcony off the master bedrooom overlooks the lush and private fenced yard. Highly sought after Eanes ISD. Landscaping services included. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Ready for move in mid-June.

(RLNE4945473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

