1101 Crystal Creek Drive

Beautiful mid-century modern home surrounded by park-like setting! Huge 3 acre, partly wooded lot, surrounds this peaceful dwelling on quiet road in Westlake. Large living areas, with hard surface flooring and lots of natural light throughout. Living + dining areas complete with floor-to-ceiling windows. Kitchen is spacious and well appointed. Lots of storage areas and cabinets. Eanes ISD district. 10 minutes to food and 20 minutes from downtown.



Master exits to large deck, shaded by live oak trees, and overlooking the back yard. Freestanding 2 car garage with circle concrete driveway. Landscaping is included in rent!! Dont miss your chance to live in this desirable neighborhood!



**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/5JZoMxH2hsE **



PROPERTY INFORMATION:



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Off Street driveway + garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Westlake

YEAR BUILT: 1983



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Highly desirable neighborhood!

- Tranquil park-like setting

- Windows everywhere, lots of natural light

- Four large bedrooms + additional office space

- Large outdoor deck



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on the property

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-3 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **