Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:54 PM

1101 Crystal Creek Drive

1101 Crystal Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Crystal Creek Drive, Lost Creek, TX 78746

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful mid-century modern home surrounded by park-like setting! Huge 3 acre, partly wooded lot, surrounds this peaceful dwelling on quiet road in Westlake. Large living areas, with hard surface flooring and lots of natural light throughout. Living + dining areas complete with floor-to-ceiling windows. Kitchen is spacious and well appointed. Lots of storage areas and cabinets. Eanes ISD district. 10 minutes to food and 20 minutes from downtown.

Master exits to large deck, shaded by live oak trees, and overlooking the back yard. Freestanding 2 car garage with circle concrete driveway. Landscaping is included in rent!! Dont miss your chance to live in this desirable neighborhood!

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/5JZoMxH2hsE **

PROPERTY INFORMATION:

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Off Street driveway + garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Westlake
YEAR BUILT: 1983

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Highly desirable neighborhood!
- Tranquil park-like setting
- Windows everywhere, lots of natural light
- Four large bedrooms + additional office space
- Large outdoor deck

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-3 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Crystal Creek Drive have any available units?
1101 Crystal Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lost Creek, TX.
Is 1101 Crystal Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Crystal Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Crystal Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Crystal Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Crystal Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1101 Crystal Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1101 Crystal Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Crystal Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Crystal Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1101 Crystal Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Crystal Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1101 Crystal Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Crystal Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Crystal Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Crystal Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Crystal Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

