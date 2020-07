Amenities

dishwasher oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Gorgeous, secluded and private with gorgeous views of creek and large oak trees!! This 4bedroom 3bath has enough room for everyone. Located on a dead end street with almost no traffic. Qualia relief loop construction is underway, which will help with commute times to this beautiful location.This is a must see!! Tenant occupied until July 15, 2020. $35.00 application fee per any applicant over the age of 18. Creek access for tenants WILL NOT be permitted by owners.