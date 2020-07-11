/
apartments with washer dryer
93 Apartments for rent in Little Elm, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1233 sqft
Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1558 sqft
Perfect location for golfers, close to eight distinct golf clubs. Units offer residents stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Community amenities include concierge, game room, parking and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Little Elm
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
41 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
24 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,328
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Little Elm
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
176 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1351 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
28 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
Studio
$920
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,151
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
Nicely designed homes with recent appliance upgrades and faux wood flooring. Tenants get access to a clubhouse and pool. Visit the nearby National Videogame Museum during free time. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
52 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1460 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
31 Units Available
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1317 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,074
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1161 sqft
Welcome to The Maxwell, a brilliant new vision for luxury apartment living in Frisco, TX.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
20 Units Available
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1672 sqft
Legends at Legacy offers one- to three-bedroom apartments with an updated look, large walk-in closets and spacious bathrooms. Spa-like amenities include a pool and full-service day spa. Easy access to biking and jogging trails.
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,183
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1254 sqft
Boutique homes with a patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a gym, hot tub and pool. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium).
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
198 Units Available
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,040
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1221 sqft
Waterford Market Apartments are the epitome of live, work and play apartments in Frisco TX.
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
52 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
20 Units Available
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,115
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,136
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1231 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom cabinetry, private patios and customizable closets. Community amenities include a media room, dog park and conference room. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Close to Frisco Commons Park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
182 Units Available
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,431
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1191 sqft
NOW OPEN + NOW LEASING! Rising 25 stories into the Texas blue in the heart of Frisco, SkyHouse is a new high-rise community for aficionados of balanced urban living.
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
44 Units Available
Kilby
8455 Grace Street, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,291
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1248 sqft
Welcome to Kilby, where warm and welcoming spaces bring a level of refinement reflective of the rich history of industry ever-present throughout our Frisco location.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,260
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1697 sqft
Located in the quiet suburb of Frisco, TX, The Edison at Frisco offers a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to provide residents both comfort and sophistication.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
15924 Placid Trail
15924 Placid Trl, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
2144 sqft
This beautiful new construction offers 4 bedrooms and 2 and half baths. The formal dining room with a traditional setting. The open kitchen overlooks into the family room. fireplace & covered patio.
Results within 10 miles of Little Elm
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
29 Units Available
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E, Corinth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1255 sqft
Come home to Millennium Place and experience true urban residential living. Conveniently situated in the growing city of Corinth, TX in the Lake Cities area, Millennium Place will be the center of the brand new, mixed use Millennium development.
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
16 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1070 Grandys Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature in-unit laundry, beautiful kitchens with granite counters and dishwasher. 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, pool and hot tub! Peaceful location with convenient business center resources.
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
38 Units Available
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1259 sqft
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
196 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,120
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1120 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
34 Units Available
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr, Denton, TX
1 Bedroom
$958
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
931 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable one- and two-bedroom units located close to Denton Regional Medical Center, UNT and TWU. Apartments feature new interior renovations, spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and wood-style flooring.
