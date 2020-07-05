All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 905 Mist Flower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
905 Mist Flower Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 10:05 AM

905 Mist Flower Drive

905 Mist Flower Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

905 Mist Flower Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
media room
Spacious almost new home with 4 BR and 3.1 BA with study, media and game room + Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, decorative backsplash, SS appliance, granite countertop and breakfast nook; Plenty of upgrades plantation shutters, hardwood flooring in entry, hallway and family living rooms + Master Suite overlooks nice size backyard boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower with granite c-tops + Media room is pre-wired for 7.1 speakers + Upstairs has 3 BR and 2 BA + Community amenity includes a full-sized pool and play area + Large covered patio + Access to exemplary Frisco schools, it is a must see home if you are in the rental market

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Mist Flower Drive have any available units?
905 Mist Flower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 905 Mist Flower Drive have?
Some of 905 Mist Flower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Mist Flower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
905 Mist Flower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Mist Flower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 905 Mist Flower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 905 Mist Flower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 905 Mist Flower Drive offers parking.
Does 905 Mist Flower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Mist Flower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Mist Flower Drive have a pool?
Yes, 905 Mist Flower Drive has a pool.
Does 905 Mist Flower Drive have accessible units?
No, 905 Mist Flower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Mist Flower Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Mist Flower Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Mist Flower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Mist Flower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District