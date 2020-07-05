905 Mist Flower Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool media room

Spacious almost new home with 4 BR and 3.1 BA with study, media and game room + Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, decorative backsplash, SS appliance, granite countertop and breakfast nook; Plenty of upgrades plantation shutters, hardwood flooring in entry, hallway and family living rooms + Master Suite overlooks nice size backyard boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower with granite c-tops + Media room is pre-wired for 7.1 speakers + Upstairs has 3 BR and 2 BA + Community amenity includes a full-sized pool and play area + Large covered patio + Access to exemplary Frisco schools, it is a must see home if you are in the rental market