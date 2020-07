Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath in a great Location in Lakewood Estates with convenient access to schools, parks and the lake! Open floor plan with many extras.Large open kitchen and breakfast nook opens to over sized family room with lots of natural light.ALSO 3 LARGE BEDROOMS MAKE THIS A PERFECT FAMILY HOUSE. Ceramic tile in kitchen and breakfast nook.