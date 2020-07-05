3413 Sabine Drive

Amenities
Brand new home loaded with features. Home was bought new and owner could not relocate, never lived in. All brick and stone 4 bedroom 2 bath with Granite, Stainless Appliances and gorgeous wood look laminate floors, privacy fence, nice yard and 2 car garage complete this smart home. Gas heating, cooking and hot water assure low Winter bills and a 14 seer AC with double pane, low E windows and doors, deep insulation and radiant barrier means cool Summers and low electric bills. Home is a block to the park, playground and pool. Top Rated Oak Point Elementary and Childrens's Lighthouse are just down the street so morning drop offs are a breeze. Walk to the lake, trails and gorgeous park make this your next home.