Little Elm, TX
3413 Sabine Drive
Last updated August 30 2019 at 11:14 AM

3413 Sabine Drive

3413 Sabine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3413 Sabine Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new home loaded with features. Home was bought new and owner could not relocate, never lived in. All brick and stone 4 bedroom 2 bath with Granite, Stainless Appliances and gorgeous wood look laminate floors, privacy fence, nice yard and 2 car garage complete this smart home. Gas heating, cooking and hot water assure low Winter bills and a 14 seer AC with double pane, low E windows and doors, deep insulation and radiant barrier means cool Summers and low electric bills. Home is a block to the park, playground and pool. Top Rated Oak Point Elementary and Childrens's Lighthouse are just down the street so morning drop offs are a breeze. Walk to the lake, trails and gorgeous park make this your next home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 Sabine Drive have any available units?
3413 Sabine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 3413 Sabine Drive have?
Some of 3413 Sabine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 Sabine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3413 Sabine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 Sabine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3413 Sabine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 3413 Sabine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3413 Sabine Drive offers parking.
Does 3413 Sabine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 Sabine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 Sabine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3413 Sabine Drive has a pool.
Does 3413 Sabine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3413 Sabine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 Sabine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3413 Sabine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3413 Sabine Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3413 Sabine Drive has units with air conditioning.

