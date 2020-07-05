3413 Sabine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

Brand new home loaded with features. Home was bought new and owner could not relocate, never lived in. All brick and stone 4 bedroom 2 bath with Granite, Stainless Appliances and gorgeous wood look laminate floors, privacy fence, nice yard and 2 car garage complete this smart home. Gas heating, cooking and hot water assure low Winter bills and a 14 seer AC with double pane, low E windows and doors, deep insulation and radiant barrier means cool Summers and low electric bills. Home is a block to the park, playground and pool. Top Rated Oak Point Elementary and Childrens's Lighthouse are just down the street so morning drop offs are a breeze. Walk to the lake, trails and gorgeous park make this your next home.