Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
2784 Appaloosa Court
Last updated April 7 2020 at 8:18 AM

2784 Appaloosa Court

2784 Appaloosa Court · No Longer Available
Location

2784 Appaloosa Court, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
BREATHTAKING and PRIVATE VIEWS OF LAKE LEWISVILLE! Upgrades Throughout! Kitchen includes Custom Tile Backsplash, Corian Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances and FRIDGE Incld. Large mirror in Formal will STAY! Study Could Serve as Extra 4th Bedroom if Needed. Community Pool and Playground! Convenient location from the Tollway, as well as FM 423 or FM 720. Must See!!! Pictures taken prior to current occupancy. $20 Monthly Filter Prgrm Required. Current occupant to vacate by April 30th. NO SHOWINGS IF YOU HAVE FEVER OR FLU SYMPTOMS, ANYONE IN YOUR PARTY HAS TRAVELED ON A PLANE WITHIN THE LAST 7 DAYS, OR OUT OF THE COUNTRY WITHIN THE LAST 14 DAYS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2784 Appaloosa Court have any available units?
2784 Appaloosa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 2784 Appaloosa Court have?
Some of 2784 Appaloosa Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2784 Appaloosa Court currently offering any rent specials?
2784 Appaloosa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2784 Appaloosa Court pet-friendly?
No, 2784 Appaloosa Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 2784 Appaloosa Court offer parking?
Yes, 2784 Appaloosa Court offers parking.
Does 2784 Appaloosa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2784 Appaloosa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2784 Appaloosa Court have a pool?
Yes, 2784 Appaloosa Court has a pool.
Does 2784 Appaloosa Court have accessible units?
No, 2784 Appaloosa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2784 Appaloosa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2784 Appaloosa Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2784 Appaloosa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2784 Appaloosa Court does not have units with air conditioning.

